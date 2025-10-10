Adam Vincent “Zack” Doroski Jr., lifelong Southold resident, passed away Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. He was 94 years old.

Adam was born Dec. 16, 1930 in Greenport to Anna (Polywoda) and Adam V. Doroski Sr. He was one of four children. On June 7, 1953 he married the love of his life, Geraldine Butler, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Together, they had two children.

In his professional career, Adam worked as a manager for Hart’s Hardware in Southold. Prior to working at Hart’s Hardware, he worked at Thurm’s Mobile Homes in construction. He was a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, the Triangle Yacht Club and the Riverhead Polish Independent Club.

Predeceased by his wife, Geraldine; his son, David Doroski; and his sisters, Barbara Podlas and Anna Sacks; Adam is survived by his daughter, June Kutur; his grandchildren: Allison Latham, Donald Sayre Jr., Jeremy Doroski and Jason Doroski; his great-grandchildren: Kenny Latham, Jessica Latham, Kendall Sayre and Harper Sayre; and his sister, Patricia Houston.

A memorial mass will be held Monday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

