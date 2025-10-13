Riverhead resident Gale K. Durney died at home Oct. 10, 2025. She was 78.

Born in Patchogue March 21, 1947, she was the daughter of William A. and Helen (Rant) King. She earns a Masters in Theology from St. John’s University and married Eugene F. Durney. They were married for 57 years, and she was a homemaker.

Ms. Durney was a longtime parishioner of St. Isidore R.C. Church and was a facilitator of pre-cana. She was also a member of the Secular Franciscan Order. Family said she enjoyed photography and carpentry.

She is survived by her children Owen Durney (Anita) and Caitlin Grossman (Todd); and grandchildren Liam and Henry Durney, Neville and Ariana Prendergast, and Dylan Grossman.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidores R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, N.Y.

Memorial donations are requested for Sobornast Foundation, 441 Randall Rd., Ridge, N.Y. 11961.

