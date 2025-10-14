Halpin promises open ears and community collaboration in supervisor office

Jerry Halpin, pastor of North Shore Christian Church, is running for Riverhead Town supervisor as an independent. (Brendan Carpenter)

Jerry Halpin, a local pastor challenging incumbent Tim Hubbard for Riverhead Town supervisor, said last year’s hefty tax increase drove him to run for office.

Mr. Halpin is an independent candidate running on the Democratic line. He is lead minister at North Shore Christian Church in Riverhead. He said he has worked in nonprofit leadership as a pastor for more than 30 years.

The town’s 7.89% tax hike — its largest increase since the state cap was enacted in 2012 — particularly concerned Mr. Halpin because of its impact on fixed-income residents.

“As a leader, you have to be the face helping people understand decisions,” he said. “It doesn’t just affect those that can afford it, but those people on fixed incomes who are trying their best and don’t have the money. You have to think about those people.”

Mr. Halpin said his three decades of nonprofit leadership have prepared him for municipal government. At North Shore Christian Church, he manages budgets, organizes community outreach, mobilizes volunteers and workes with stakeholders to solve problems.

He emphasized his experience with fund management and following strict financial rules.

“You’re not supposed to take from Fund A to pay for Fund B. That is something that is big to me,” he said.

Mr. Halpin said his approach to leadership centers on listening to constituents. He plans to work across party lines — an approach he brings from his pastoral work.

“Everybody has two ears and one mouth, and I know for a fact that as just one person, I don’t have all the answers,” he said. “People in our town have the answers. We need to be listening, cooperating and bringing those ideas together.”

If elected, Mr. Halpin said he would focus on strengthening infrastructure and improving coordination among town departments and emergency services.

“We need to make sure our infrastructure supports our police, fire departments, volunteer ambulance corps and schools,” he said. “And we have to make sure code enforcement has the resources it needs.”

He also emphasized balancing preservation and development. He aims to support existing businesses and review Industrial Development Agency benefits.

“We have to make sure we protect the land we have,” he said. “We have the greatest resource — land — at a scarcity and demand found in very few places in the world.”

Mr. Halpin also said he wants to create a network connecting social service providers on the East End, particularly to help immigrants seeking legal status.

“I want to help every person that’s here,” he said. “If they need help to get legal status and they’re willing to do that, and there’s an avenue with our government, I want to do that.”

Mr. Halpin said he chose to run for supervisor rather than Town Board because he believes he can make the most impact from that position.

“I know I can make the most change from that lead seat,” he said. “If that’s where the most decision-making and most difference can be made, that’s where I need to be.”