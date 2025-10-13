James L. Leahy Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and proud Air Force veteran, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2025, at the age of 85. He was surrounded by love at Brightview Senior Living in Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.

Born in 1940, James lived a full and joyful life. He made his home in several places dear to his heart—Melbourne, Fla;. Riverhead; and Braintree, Mass.—but no matter where he lived, he brought warmth, kindness, and a strong sense of service to his community.

James served his country with pride in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965. As a First Lieutenant and Guided Missile Technician for the IM-99A BOMARC Air Defense Missile, he was stationed at the Suffolk County Air Force Base with the 6th Air Defense Squadron in Westhampton Beach.

After his military service, James spent over 35 years working in the aerospace industry. His passion and dedication were evident in every role he held, including his time in Methods Engineering and Avionics Planning at Grumman Aerospace in Calverton, and later at Northrop Grumman in Melbourne, Fla. He took special pride in his work on the F-14 aircraft, where he served as lead man for electrical installations in the production department.

James had a curious mind and a love for hands-on projects—often known as a “tinkerer.” He enjoyed golfing, bowling, baseball, solving crossword puzzles, woodworking, and building radio-controlled model aircraft. He was always ready to lend a hand or fix whatever he could, and his quick wit and big heart made him a joy to be around. He especially loved to dance with his wife, Barbara—moving across the floor with such lightness and joy, as if he were “dancing on bubbles.”

Faith was a guiding light in James’s life. He was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Riverhead, for more than 45 years, where he served as a lector and selflessly volunteered his time, especially at the parish school. He continued that devotion at St. John the Evangelist in Melbourne, Fla., where he found a new church family in his later years.

James shared 61 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Barbara, celebrating their milestone anniversary this past June. He is also survived by his loving sister, Marian; his son, James L. Leahy Jr. (Carolyn); his daughter, Christine Michne (Ronald); eight adored grandchildren Jessica, Kevin, Ryan, Kevin, Kimberly EJ, Taylor, Amanda and Ronald; and five treasured great-grandchildren, Rajon, Jayson, Maureen, Edward and Tanner.

He is reunited in peace with his daughter, Maureen Lademann and her husband, Michael, whose memories live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved them.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Heppner-McLaughlin Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. James will be laid to rest with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in James’s memory to either St. John the Evangelist Church in Riverhead or St. John the Evangelist Church in Melbourne, Fla.

