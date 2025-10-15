A health fair for all: Over 20 providers to offer wellness services in Peconic

Check out the Oct. 16 health fair at Peconic Recreation Center. (Credit: courtesy Erica Steindl)

‘Tis the season for avoiding the colds and sicknesses that come with chilly weather.

Thanks to the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and Southold Town all residents of the North Fork, Shelter Island and beyond are invited to find resources to build a healthy foundation at the annual health fair.

The three organizations are continuing their collaboration that started in 2019 to bring all kinds of personal health and wellness support to the Peconic Recreation Center on Oct. 16.

From 2 to 6 p.m. connect with over 20 providers, including Fidelis Health Insurance, The Retreat, Family Service League of Riverhead, THRIVE Recovery Long Island, and Southold Fire Department.