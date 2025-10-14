Carmen L. Marino of Riverhead died at home Oct. 12, 2025. She was 79.

Born in Jackson Heights, N.Y. Sept. 8, 1946, she was the daughter of Felix Aquino and Jenny Villanueva. She graduated high school and worked as an executive with Alladin Transparents.

Predeceased by her husband Anthony Marino and brother Hector Aquino, she is survived by her sons Christopher and Jason Marino; and brothers Robert and Felix Aquino.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 16 from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service and prayers are scheduled for 7 p.m. Interment will be private.