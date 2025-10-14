Michael (Mike) Power of New Suffolk, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 7, 2025.

He was born at Nassau Hospital in Mineola on June 20, 1957 to Bill and Betty Power. Mike grew up in Great Neck and spent summers at his grandparents house on Fisherman’s Beach. There Mike developed a deep love for the water, including boating, fishing, local history and gardening. Lifelong friendships were made there. Mike loved food and liked cooking and especially grilling. In his spare time he liked restoring old boats. Mike was always there to lend a helping hand to anybody who needed him. He will be missed.

Mike was a Snap-On dealer for 30 years, commencing in the San Francisco area and eventually moving to the Province, R.I. region. Prior to Snap-On Mike worked for Newsday delivering the newspaper to the North Fork daily. Even though he worked far from New Suffolk he always came back and eventually retired there.

Mike was predeceased by his parents; he is survived by his siblings Catherine Power-Mulford (Ralph), Elizabeth (Betsy) Power, James (JK) Power and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with a reception to follow at Touch of Venice in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

