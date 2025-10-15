Balbina E. Zilnicki of Riverhead died Oct. 13, 2025. She was 96.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter. Ms. Zilnicki was the mother of 10 children; grandmother to 20 grandchildren; and great-grandmother to many.

The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 17 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass is scheduled for at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead, where interment will follow as well.

Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice.