Edward J. Sujecki of Calverton died Oct. 15, 2025. He was 91.

Born in Calverton Nov. 27, 1933, he was the son of Edward E. and Helen (Krupski) Sujecki. He married Albina Doroski at St. Isidore R.C. Church on Nov. 25, 1956 and worked as a farmer in Calverton.

Family said that farming was his love. He was a former board member of Agway, a member of the Long Island Farm Bureau, a past member of St. Isidore Holy Name Society, a member of St. Isidore church and a past member of the Future Farmers of America.

Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Darlene (Dee) Sujecki; and siblings Margaret Rolle and Helen Zaweski, he is survived by his wife Albina of Calverton; children Richard of Calverton, Brenda (James) of Aquebogue, Carol (Dave) Distel of Michigan; sister Constance (John) Stelzer; grandchildren Alec (Monika), Justine, Caroline, Johnathan (Kristy) and Charles (Arra); and great-grandchildren EJ and Adeline.

The family will receive friends Sunday Oct. 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church, with interment following at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corp. or Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Paid post