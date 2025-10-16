Calverton civics hosts final meet the candidate night for Riverhead Town slate

All six candidates in the heated Riverhead election battle will finally be on one stage on Thursday.

The greater Calverton Civics Association, in partnership with the Wading River Civics Association, will host the last meet-the-candidates forum at 7 p.m. at Riley Avenue Elementary School in Calverton.

Republican Supervisor Tim Hubbard and fellow GOP councilmen Bob Kern and Ken Rothwell, who skipped the first two events, will square off against challengers Jerry Halpin, Kevin Shea and Mark Woolley.

The incumbents declined to attend the previous forums, citing unfair bias due to Laura Jens-Smith of Greater Jamesport Civic Association and Cindy Clifford of Heart of Riverhead Civic Association organizing the events, since they are also involved with the Democratic committee.