William E. Park Jr. of Southold passed away at home Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. He was 89 years old.

William was born April 21, 1936, in Greenport to Mary Anna (Vail) and William E. Park Sr. He was a U.S Army veteran and a 66-year member of the Southold Fire Department Packard Hose Company #2. Predeceased by his son Eric, William is survived by his loving wife and true love of 68 years, Theresa (Westerlund) Park; his two sons, Carl and William; his five granddaughters; and his two great-granddaughters.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where Southold Firematic Services will be held at 6 p.m. Graveside services with U.S. Army Honors will be held Monday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

