Henry W. Cielatka Jr.of Cutchogue, born May 25, 1959, passed away Oct. 17, 2025, at the age of 66.

Predeceased by his parents, Henry W. Cielatka and MaryLou (Gagen/Glover) Cleary, he is survived by a brother, two sisters, a nephew, three nieces and two great-nephews.



Those who knew him will remember him through countless wild and funny moments. The family looks forward to celebrating those memories together at a memorial to be held at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Paid post