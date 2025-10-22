Mark D. Linnen of Aquebogue died Oct. 20, 2025. He was 70.

Born in Riverhead March 9, 1955, he was the son of Walter and Edith (Bokinz) Linnen. He graduated Mercy High School in 1973, attended Dowling College and married Renee Danowski.

Mr. Linnen was postmaster of Aquebogue Post Office, a member of Redbird Hook and Ladder Company 1 of the Riverhead Fire Department and played on the department softball team; was a past member of Riverhead Elks Lodge and the Boy Scouts of America first class; and St. Isidore Church.

Family said he enjoyed following the stock market, collecting coins and stamps, sports and feeding birds.

Predeceased by his wife Renee in 2016, he is survived by his son Brian of Riverhead; Christopher (Devan) of Wading River; sister Jeanne (Isidore) Doroski of Riverhead; and grandson Kaden.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church with interment following at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for Tunnels to Towers, Kars 4 Kids or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Paid post