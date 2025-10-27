Sandra Elizabeth Adams of Riverhead died Oct. 23, 2025. She was 83.

Born in Willington, Delaware March 14, 1942, she was the daughter of William Johns and Janet Watson. She earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a real estate broker.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her children William (Jill) Adams and Kimberly (Anthony) Johnson; and her grandchildren Nicholas, Taylor, Abigail and Zachary.

The funeral services are private and being arranged by Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

