Ruby D. Barrow of Riverhead died Oct. 23, 2025 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 78.

Born in Southampton July 13, 1947, she was the daughter of Fred and Vandell (Cochran) Wilkinson. She graduated Riverhead High School in 1965, married Horace Barrow in 1987 and was employed as a postal worker at the Watermill Post Office.

Ms. Barrow was a member of First Baptist Church in Riverhead, and family said she enjoyed writing poetry and short stories, music and art.

Predeceased by her husband Horace, she is survived by her son Horace Barrow of Riverhead; sisters Grace Sells of New Hyde Park and Judy Wilkinson of Manhattan; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Riverhead and Thursday, Oct. 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations are requested for the Alzheimer’s Association.