Addiction medicine specialist joins Quannacut Outpatient

Nisha Ghayalod, MD, Southold Family Medicine, SBCM

Dr. Nisha Ghayalod, a board-certified physician specializing in family and addiction medicine, has joined Southold Family Medicine, a practice of Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group.

Dr. Ghayalod grew up in East Quogue and completed her residency at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where she served as chief resident.

“She is a dedicated family practitioner who has also completed fellowship training in addiction medicine,” Dr. Jarid Pachter said. “I believe she will be the perfect fit for our practice in Southold and in helping the many patients suffering from substance use disorders in Suffolk County. I could not be more thrilled to welcome her to Southold Family Medicine and Quannacut Outpatient in Riverhead.”

Dr. Ghayalod earned her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, and completed a fellowship in addiction medicine with Tufts University at Cambridge Health Alliance, where she taught medical students and residents. She began practicing at Southold Family Medicine in September.

“I’m incredibly proud to join Stony Brook Community Medicine, the place that has cared for me and my family since I was a child,” Dr. Ghayalod said in the press release. “As someone who grew up on Eastern Long Island, the North Fork has always held a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to provide care to this community.”

She is now accepting new patients, with office hours Monday through Friday. Patients who wish to make an appointment with Southold Family Medicine should call 631-734-8742.