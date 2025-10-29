Virginia I. Bilski of Riverhead died Oct. 26, 2025, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 91.

She was born in Brooklyn April 27, 1934, to Roy and Ethel (Mouland) Murtagh and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School.

She had worked for Riverhead Savings Bank, several insurance companies and the Riverhead Central School District. Predeceased by her first husband, William G. Barnes Jr., in 1976, she later married William R. Bilski.

Family members said she enjoyed crafts; knitting, crocheting and sewing; and loved the beach.

In addition to her husband, Ms. Bilski is survived by her children, Nancy (Edgar) Goodale, William (Anne) Barnes and Linda (Jerry) Solomito; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

