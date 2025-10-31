Election 2025: Riverhead News-Review endorsements: Town Supervisor

Riverhead faces a pivotal choice for supervisor: Experience delivering results or fresh ideas with good intentions. The stakes are high. The town has exceeded the state tax cap four straight years, downtown revitalization continues, EPCAL’s future is tied up in litigation, and the balance between preservation and development is increasingly contentious.

The next supervisor will manage a $112 million budget, oversee roughly 350 employees and make decisions affecting every resident’s taxes and quality of life.

Jerry Halpin, an independent running on the Democratic line, brings genuine pastoral care and community spirit. He has spent 30 years leading the nonprofit North Shore Christian Church — managing budgets, organizing volunteers, and uniting people to solve problems. In times of crises, his church has been among the first to offer help — whether running a shelter after Hurricane Irene or organizing meals for firefighters during Manorville fires.

Tim Hubbard

He is right to express concern over the town piercing the state tax cap for four straight years, including 2025’s 7.89% tax increase, and the impact that has on fixed-income residents. Mr. Halpin emphasizes fiscal discipline, listening to constituents and working across party lines.

Tim Hubbard brings experience to attack Riverhead’s problems. A fifth-generation Riverhead resident, he served 32 years as a police officer, eight as town councilman — and two as supervisor.

During his tenure, crime rates have dropped and foot patrols on Main Street have doubled.

Mr. Hubbard’s seeks to balance growth and preservation — concentrating development downtown, along Route 58 and at EPCAL, while keeping Jamesport, Aquebogue, Wading River, Calverton and Baiting Hollow rural.

He is candid about the tax cap. Rising pensions, health insurance, and salaries forced nearly $600,000 in equipment cuts just to limit increases. State mandates without funding create tough choices — and he communicates them transparently. Mr. Halpin has criticized the tax increases but hasn’t offered solutions that address the unique pressures Riverhead faces. While his compassion is admirable, it doesn’t outweigh the town’s daily operational and fiscal demands.

At this critical juncture, Riverhead needs steady, experienced leadership to navigate litigation, balance preservation with development and manage complex budgets.

The Riverhead News-Review endorses Tim Hubbard for town supervisor.