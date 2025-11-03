Kenneth Borum of Riverhead died at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care Oct. 30, 2025. He was 83.

Born in Glen Cove, N.Y. Nov. 6, 1941, he was the son of William Borum and Pearl (Roundtree) Borum. Mr. Borum graduated high school, served in the US Army from 1961 to 1964 and worked as a computer engineer at Health Lane.

He is survived by his wife Mariatu Borum; children Kenneth Junior, Dawn Borum-Savage and Glenn Borum; siblings Dr. William Borum Jr. and Beverly Ann Borum-Miller; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family received visitors at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead Sunday, Nov. 2. Prayers were held at the funeral home Monday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Burial followed at Calverton National Cemetery at 11 a.m.