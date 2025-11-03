Caroline Love of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Oct. 31, 2025. She was 89.

Born in Henderson, N.C. March 31, 1936, she was the daughter of Frank and Cherry Goode. She worked as a cook at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Family said she enjoyed yard sales, casinos, playing the horses and loved people.

Ms. Love was predeceased by her parents; siblings Jaynell Baker, Louise Harrison, Walter Goode, Celiner Bagely, Isaac Goode. She is survived by her children Cynthia Love, Robert Love, Gregory Love, Vincent Love, Ronald Love, Rodney Love, Dwanda McKay, Timothy McKay, Joe McKay and Veronica McKay; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. The funeral service follows at the church at 11 a.m. as well as interment at Riverhead Cemetery.