Joseph “Joe” Goroleski passed away on Nov. 1, 2025, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. Joe was 98 years old.

Joe was born on March 19, 1927, to Mary (Bruderek) and Michael Goroleski. Joe had a smile that could warm your heart. He brought joy to others with his easy-going personality and sense of humor. He enjoyed playing with his cards; eating (his favorite food being potato chips), singing, music, and visiting the Shrine of our Lady of the Island with his siblings, especially at Christmas time to see the camels.

Joe was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Pauline Pierzchanowski, Jenny Tesoriero, Mike Goroleski, Helen Egan and Frank Goroleski. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Pierzchanowski; his sister-in-law, Youko Goroleski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sat. Nov. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral mass will follow at 11:30 am at St. Isidore’s Church in Riverhead, with burial at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

The family is deeply grateful to all those who cared for Joe at Catholic Charities, AHRC Suffolk, Caritas House in Aquebogue, PBMC and Acadia Center in Riverhead.