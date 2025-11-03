Lifelong Calverton resident Patricia A. Rambo died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Oct. 30, 2025. She was 68.

Born July 11, 1957 she was the daughter of Stanley Sr. and Emily (Condzella) Yakaboski. She graduated from Riverhead High School, class of 1975 and married Wayne Rambo, April 17, 1982 at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. Ms. Rambo proudly raised her two children and worked at local farm stands.

Family said she enjoyed gardening, walks on the beach, baking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Wayne Rambo; son Kevin (Kimberly) Rambo; daughter Kelly (John) Rambo; grandchildren Avery Kingston, Bennett Joseph and John Henry; siblings Stanley Jr. (Sharon) Yakaboski, Leonard (Martha) Yakaboski, Alfred (Donna) Yakaboski and Sharon (Tony) Martocchia; and siblings-in-law Jo Rambo and James (Sharon) Shallow.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

