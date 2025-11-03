William T. Raffel of Aquebogue passed away on Oct. 20, 2025 at the age of 87 at the Kansas Center in Westhampton.

Billy was born on Sept. 11, 1938 to William B. and Helen Raffel. Billy leaves his wife of 61 years, Mary Raffel (Kreh) of Aquebogue and three daughters: Ann Raffel of Calverton, Beverly Buckingham (Raffel) and Robert Buckingham of New Hampshire and Karen Raffel of Cutchogue. He was predeceased by his son, Steven in 2016. Billy also leaves behind beloved grandchildren Mary Buckingham of Somerville, Mass. and Melanie Buckingham of Riverhead. Billy’s siblings—Edward Raffel of Riverhead, Irene McCarthy (Raffel) of Ridge and James and Maria Raffel of Cutchogue—provided invaluable help during his long illness. This love shall endure.

Many thanks to East End Hospice and the Kansas Center for dignified end of life care. Billy spent most of his working years at the USPS and retired as postmaster of Peconic.

“Wild Bill” loved his family and friends, the NY Mets and corn on the cob. He will be greatly missed.

Paid post