Eli Briggs Jr. of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Oct. 30, 2025. He was 89.

Born March 1, 1936 in Gunnison, Miss., he was the son of Eli and Katie (Hall) Briggs Sr. Mr. Briggs married Rose Mary (Cole) and worked as the lead custodian at HB Ward Occupational Center.

Family said he enjoyed fishing, a good conversation, competing against his boys in sports, boxing and shooting pool.

Predeceased by his son John D. Fryar and many siblings, he is survived by his wife Rose Mary of Riverhead; children Mary Bovan of Illinois, Patricia Briggs of Florida, Delores Foster of Florida, Marvin of Riverhead, Gregory Sr. of Riverhead, Vincent Sr. of Riverhead, Darius of Riverhead and Jeremie of Riverhead; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon at Riverhead Church of Christ, with the funeral service taking place at noon. Interment follows at Riverhead Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.