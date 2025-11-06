David R. Cooke of Virginia, formerly of Riverhead, died Nov. 3, 2025 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 85.

Born Dec. 15, 1939 in Swannanoa, N.C., he was the son of Roy and Ruby (Hall) Cooke. He graduated Charles D. Owen High School, class of 1957, in Black Mountain, N.C., and served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961. Mr. Cooke worked as a flight tester with Grumman Aerospace.

Family said he enjoyed watching NY Yankees baseball and reading.

Predeceased by his wife Ruth Lee Cooke; and siblings Vivolynn Crandall, Charles D. Cooke and Talmadge Cooke, he is survived by his children Virginia (Donald) Corwin, Laura (Denis) Levasseui and David (Christina) Cooke; siblings Marguerite Jewel Ratcliffe, Mary Josephine Ward and Michael Cooke; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family with a private cremation.

Memorial donations are requested for Calvary Baptist Church.

