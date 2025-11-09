Blotter: Four arrested for alleged town code violations

(File photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1:

Anthony Peacock of Mastic Beach was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for an alleged town code violation. Also arrested for alleged town code violations were Bismark Anane of Bay Shore, 31; Jeremy Ryan of Riverhead, 41; and Sebastian Liscano of East Hampton, 26.

Jorge Pagan of Holtsville, 29, was arrested on two counts of alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance. James Andersen, 43, listed as undomiciled, was arrested on a single count of the same charge.

Tyrese McRae of Riverhead, 26, was arrested for alleged assault.

Eswin Barahona Sazo of Riverhead, 35, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Tymell Kimble of Riverhead, 24, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Sean Glogg of Riverhead, 27, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Anthony Miller of Riverhead, 56, was arrested on two counts of alleged trespass.

Outstanding warrants were executed against Vincent Accardo of Rocky Point, 44; Deasia Baxter of Coram, 28; and Lorenzo Ajcuc-Zurdo of Riverhead, 35.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.