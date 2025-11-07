Louise Theresa Heyliger was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. She was 89 years old.

Louise was the daughter of the late Mamie J. (Bates) and late Elliott M. Funn. She was born in Mattituck April 25, 1936, the second child of eight. She grew up in a loving and spiritual home and was affectionately referred to as “Sissy” by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

On Nov. 25, 1955, Louise married the love of her life, Leroy James Heyliger Sr. Their beautiful union, which lasted 70 years, was blessed with three children and built on a foundation of love, faith and devotion.

A faithful member of Unity Baptist Church of Mattituck, Louise served as church treasurer for 36 years with dedication and grace. She was a devoted servant of the Lord, whose heart and hands were always at work for His glory. She sang in the McCain Gospel Chorus and senior choir, and was supervisor of the Kids of the Kingdom Choir for many years and chairperson of the kitchen committee.

Louise had a passion for cooking and was known for her culinary skills and pouring love and care into every dish she prepared. Whether it was a church gathering or a family meal, Louise made sure no one ever left hungry.

Professionally, she worked at Hazeltine for 29 years, balancing her career with a commitment to education. While working full-time, she earned her associate’s degree in accounting from Suffolk County Community College, where she was honored with membership in Pi Alpha Sigma honor society. Her commitment and excellence led to her promotion as manufacturing estimating/cost control Supervisor. Outside of work, Louise looked forward to weekly bowling nights with her colleagues.

Louise shared a deep and cherished bond with her sisters, Octavia and Frances. Their connection was rooted in love, laughter and lifelong support — an unbreakable sisterhood that brought joy to every stage of her life.

Louise’s life was marked by her quiet and profound consistency in her love for God and others. She was a woman of action, strength and determination. She demonstrated her love and prayed faithfully for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, community and Unity Baptist Church. She worked hard to glorify and please the Lord in the work He ordained for her. She was a woman of substance who embodied the value of Proverbs 31:28, “A woman whose husband and children rise up each day calling her blessed.”

Louise is predeceased by her siblings: Elliott Funn, James Funn, Gloria Patterson, Sally Gill and Mamie (Dolly) Lawson. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, LeRoy Heyliger Sr.; her three children: LeRoy (Nicole), Juanita and Yvonne; her grandchildren: Whitney Butler, Monique Heyliger, Terrence McKinney and Justin McKinney; her great -grandchild, Logan Butler Jackson; her siblings, Octavia Carter (Chester) and Frances Drummond; her sister-in-law, Heidi Funn; her aunt, Alice Funn; her niece and goddaughter, Christina Santos; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family received friends Sunday, Nov. 2, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Viewing Services were held Monday, Nov. 3, at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, where Homegoing Services followed. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

