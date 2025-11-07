Linda Lee Belanger of Riverhead passed away Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. She was 81 years old.

She was born to Dorothy (Christiansen) and John Robert Christensen at Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 1, 1944. She graduated from SUNY Geneseo, she worked as a teacher in the Patchogue-Medford School District and married Raymond Belanger in 1979.

Predeceased by her husband, Raymond, and her brother, Peter Christensen, Ms. Belanger is survived by her cousin, Carol McCaffery.

A funeral service in Ms. Belanger’s honor will be held Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garret Johnson. Burial will follow at Sterling Cemetery.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is assisting the family.