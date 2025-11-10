Jack D. Osojnak of Riverhead died Nov. 7, 2025. He was 91.

Born in New York, N.Y. July 17, 1934, he was the son of Joseph Osojnak and Mary Sadlon. He earned an associates degree and worked as a lettering artist at Ad Agency Headliners of Manhattan.

Mr. Osojnak is survived by his spouse, Frances; sons Daniel (Veronica Nicastro), Steven (Marion), Darryl and David; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 14 from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidores R.C. Church in Riverhead with interment following at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

