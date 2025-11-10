Gregory A. Boyd, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away on Nov. 7, 2025 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 80 years old.

Greg was born on Oct. 21, 1945 in Brooklyn to Luella (Keefe) and Robert D. Boyd. He was one of four children. He graduated from Southold High School. After high school, he attended Journeyman Electrical School. In his professional career, Greg worked as a union electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 25 for 41 years. He was a lifelong member of the Cutchogue Fire Department, where he was the Lieutenant of 8-5-3 from 1974 to 2004 and earned Fireman of the Year in 1992. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church.

Predeceased by his parents Luella and Robert; and siblings Dennis Boyd, Brian Boyd and Kevin Boyd; Greg is survived by his children Stephen Michaels (Patrick) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Keith Boyd (Jean) of Flemington, N.J. and Michael Boyd (Lisa) of Cutchogue; grandchildren Ethan Boyd, Gavin Boyd, Alexander Boyd and Hannah Boyd as well as many other family members and friends, who were like family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Cutchogue Fire Department Firematic services will be held at 6:02 p.m., which coincides with the department’s nightly radio test. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A procession will pass by several of Greg’s favorite places before concluding with interment at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Cutchogue Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

