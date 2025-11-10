Michael Mujsce of Hampton Bays died at home Nov. 9, 2025. He was 78.

Born in Brooklyn June 15, 1947, he was the son of Herman and Helen (Krajewski) Mujsce. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He married Stacey (Mahoney) in 1981 at Canoe Place Chapel.

Mr. Mujsce was owner of Mickey’s Junk Yard in Flanders. He was a member of the Long Island Military Vehicle Club, American Truck Historical Society and Long Island Antique Power Association. Family said he enjoyed collecting fire trucks and always helped others start businesses and careers.

Predeceased by his parents and siblings George, Josephine, Maryann and Herman Jr., he is survived by his wife Stacey of Hampton Bays; brother Anthony Mujsce; children Michael Jr. (Belinda), Melissa (Robert) Mujsce Wilson, Joseph, Nicolas and Jason; and granchildren Georgi Wilson, Thomas Wilson, Sofia Mujsce and Michael Mujsce.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 13 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations are requested for Tunnel to Towers at t2t.org.

Paid post