It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Cornelius James “Neil” Droogan, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the age of 77, after a long illness.

Born in the Bronx, Neil was the beloved son of Dorothy and Cornelius Droogan. He grew up in Williston Park, and was a proud graduate of Chaminade High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Marist College and J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law. He went on to have a distinguished career as an attorney, known for his integrity and commitment to his clients.

Neil was a longtime resident of Glen Head, where he was a respected member of the community, later moving to Jamesport, where he and Leslie enjoyed life overlooking the Long Island Sound. An avid golfer, he was a dedicated member of the North Fork Country Club and enjoyed escaping the cold New York winters by spending time in Vero Beach, Fla.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Leslie (Phelan) Droogan, and their three devoted children: Cornelius “Jay” Droogan and his wife, Catherine “Cathy,” of Darien, Conn.; Cassandra “Cassie” Droogan of New York City; and Sean Droogan and his wife, Courtney, of Wilmette, Ill.

Neil was a cherished grandfather, known affectionately as “PopPop” to Cornelius “Jack,” Catherine “Cate,” Sara, Connor, and Charles “Charlie,” who were the absolute joys of his life. He is also survived by siblings Terrence, Dennis, Brian and James; and preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Hope, and his brother, Kevin. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and family.

Services will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck Saturday, Nov. 29, from 2 to 5 p.m.

