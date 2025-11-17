Henry “Hank” Rienecker, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away surrounded by family and love on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.

He was the beloved husband of Lynn Rienecker, devoted father to Hank (Camille) and Scot, who predeceased him in 2023; big brother to Hilde Higuchi (Don); and cherished “Papa” to Griffin, Bayleigh, Gabrielle (Brendan), and Brittni (Matuesz). He was also a proud great-grandfather to Kennedy and Luka.

Hank was an avid outdoorsman who found peace and joy in nature. Whether hiking through wooded trails, hunting in the quiet of early mornings, or exploring new destinations, he embraced life with curiosity and appreciation for the natural world. A lifelong supporter of youth programs, he dedicated countless hours to local Boy Scout troops, teaching outdoor skills and passing along his love of the wilderness.

Hank also loved to travel and his adventures near and far, brought him joy and broadened his world, one journey at a time.

At home, Hank’s well-stocked garage workshop was a neighborhood staple; a place where tools, projects, and knowledge came together. Always ready to lend a hand, he quietly helped anyone who needed it.

Known for his sharp wit and understated humor, Hank had an uncanny ability to deliver the perfect one-liner just when you least expected it. Quiet by nature, he was a keen observer—always listening, always present, and always ready with a quip that could lighten any room.

Hank earned is Bachelor’s Degree in landscape architecture from the University of Georgia. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Army With his business partner Sandy Friemann, Hank co-founded Pinewood Landscaping and later Pinewood Garden Center and Pinewood Perennial Gardens, blending his deep knowledge of plants and his passion for the outdoors into a thriving local business that beautified communities across the region.

Hank’s legacy lives on in the gardens he nurtured, and the countless lives he touched through his kindness, humor, and generosity. He will be dearly missed by his family, neighbors, and friends, and fondly remembered each time a flower blooms or a story begins with a smile.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., with interment to follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanas Center for Hospice Care, 1 Meeting House Rd., Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or House In The Woods—an outdoor retreat program that honors our veterans and their families, 217 Skunk Hill Road, Lee, ME 04455. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

