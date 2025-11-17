July 26, 1939 – Nov. 14, 2025

Carolee C. Olsen, 86, of Calverton, formerly of Smithtown, passed away on Nov. 14, 2025. Beloved wife of George for 56 years and loving mother of Jennifer and Chris.

Born Carolee Charlotte Nichol in Queens, and raised in Carle Place, N.Y., she was a graduate of Hofstra University, where she belonged to the Wreath and Foil Sorority, whose vision was to “promote open membership to all women of character regardless of ethnic or religious background; a sorority committed to sisterhood, excellence in scholarship, and selfless giving,” as described in its mission statement. These values would become guiding principles throughout Carolee’s personal and professional life.

In 1961 Carolee was licensed by the NY State Education Department and began the first phase of her career as an elementary school teacher, a job she enjoyed until 1966 when her focus turned to her children and home life.

Gardening, canning, baking and more became part of Carolee’s life as a homemaker, and oftentimes multiple cats and dogs were part of the family. Decorating the home for holidays, especially Christmas; preparing special birthday parties and Halloween costumes; and being involved in her children’s activities always came first and were done to perfection.

As her children became a little older, Carolee returned to her work life as a bookkeeper for a local furniture builder, which in turn led to her opening her own country crafts store called Somewhere in Time. After running this business for several years, Carolee took a position with the Girl Scouts of America. In time she made another career move and became Assistant to the President of Alumni Affairs at Stony Brook University. Carolee approached each role as an opportunity for service and applied herself 100% to achieve excellence.

After retiring from Stony Brook University, Carolee spent much of her time enjoying activities with her friends and neighbors at Foxwood Village, including climbing high in her family tree as part of Foxwood’s genealogy club, contributing to the Foxtales newsletter, and continuing her lifelong interest in knitting and crochet. She volunteered at the local Bread & More Soup Kitchen and found every opportunity to give back to her community, friends and family.

Viewings will be held on Tuesday, November 18, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 East Main Street, Riverhead. Visiting hours will be from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. A prayer service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 8pm.

Carolee will be laid to rest Wednesday, November 19, in Calverton National Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the Funeral home at 9:30am on Wednesday, and a procession will follow to Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bread & More Soup Kitchen/First Congregational Church of Riverhead or East End Hospice/Kanas Center in Quogue.

Paid post