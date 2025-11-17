Anne C. Stevens passed away on Nov. 16, 2025 in the comfort of home, at the age of 72.

Born on April 5, 1953, to Robert and Margaret Stevens of Westhampton Beach, she was the fourth of nine children in a loving home and a wonderful, small, tight knit community. She graduated from WHB High School and went on to SUNY/Fredonia with a bachelor’s in library science.

Spending most of her adult life in Riverhead, she worked for what started as New York Telephone and finished with Verizon as a central office technician. She was involved in local choir groups on the North and South forks and sang with her friends at First Congregational Church. An avid reader, animal and music lover, she will be missed by many.

Anne leaves behind her two sons, James and Christopher, of Riverhead; her grandson, Emmitt; her dog Yoda; and all eight of her siblings.

Services will be private but donations can be made out to East End Hospice or the food pantry and Pastor Sean at First Congregational Church in Riverhead.

