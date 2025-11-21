Joseph Peter Lebkuecher Jr., a cherished member of the Riverhead community, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2025, at the age of 89.

Born on Aug. 4, 1936, Joseph lived a life dedicated to nurturing both plants and family.

Early life was spent around Hicksville, N.Y., which was primarily potato farms back then. He was shipped off to military school at a young age, and he was always proud of his “Neatest Cadet” award from Eastern Military Academy. In the late ‘50s he served in the US Air Force as a reservist, stationed in Texas.

But his focus was on the business of growing and selling plants. He pulled weeds at Martin Viette Nursery, and sold shrubs in front of his father’s house on Oyster Bay Road in his youth. He ran a garden center in Coram, but when he had the opportunity he bought a farm in Jamesport.

Over the years he expanded the farm from high effort field grown stock like Black Pines and Yews to include container grown shrubs like azaleas. He built a reputation for quality and service, building a customer base of independently owned garden centers and landscape suppliers through the Northeast US.

This was all done with the help of his wife. A chance encounter with a mutual friend at a club in Long Beach led to a courtship and Joe marrying Barbara in 1964. She ran the office at North Fork Nursery for years, and they were together through better and worse until she passed away in June 2025.

He is survived by his beloved sons Joseph Peter Lebkuecher III (Katherine) and James P. Lebkuecher. His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Roy (Caralee), Harry, and Charles, as well as his great-granddaughter, Kit Ellen. Each of them carries forward the values and warmth that Joseph imparted throughout his life.

Visitation services were held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, on Nov. 20, 2025. Joseph was laid to rest with family at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, N.Y., on Nov. 21, 2025, at 12:30 p.m.

Joseph Peter Lebkuecher, Jr. will be remembered for his gentle spirit, unwavering dedication to his work and family, and the love he shared with those around him. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

