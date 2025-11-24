It is with heavy hearts to announce Harold Luke Elsis Jr., a cherished resident of Montauk, peacefully departed from us Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. Harold was 81.

He had a life filled with love, adventure, and achievement which began in Brooklyn, September 1, 1944, when he was born to Catherine Elsis and Harold Luke Elsis Sr.

Harold’s journey through life was marked by an entrepreneurial spirit and an uncanny ability to connect with those around him. In the 1970s and ‘80s, he co-owned and operated The Graphic Word in New York City, showcasing skills as a talented typographer. His passion for business led him to open several restaurants, delighting patrons with his culinary prowess. In 1997, Harold successfully transitioned as a permanent resident of Montauk, having owned land there since 1979.

His diverse interests kept him active and engaged throughout his life. He was an avid scuba diver with countless dive trips. These led to exotic locations in Micronesia, the Indian Ocean and the Caribbean, where his erudite nature led to fellowship and an affinity for disparate cultures. Among his many interests, he found joy in fishing, maintaining his potager, and a love for cooking and hospitality.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of over 45 years, Lili Elsis. His adoration for his three children, Dinamarie, Steven and Jonathan, was marked by devotion and passion. His tender fondness for family extended to Steven’s wife, Jennifer, and his grandchildren: Chase, Olivia, and Marli.

A celebrated man who lived fully and loved deeply. His legacy and spirit continues to guide and inspire others.

