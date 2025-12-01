Lillian T. Michiloff passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Nov. 16, 2025.

Lillian was born in Brooklyn, on Sept. 24, 1929, to Mary Carrano and William Johnson. Raised in Queens, she attended St. Jean Baptiste High School and graduated in 1947. Lillian went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn in 1953. She then started her teaching career in the Copiague School District where she met her fellow teacher, and the love of her life, George Michiloff. The two were married soon after in 1955 and moved to Massapequa, where they raised their two daughters.

After 29 years of teaching, Lillian retired in 1991 from Massapequa School District. Upon doing so, she and George relocated to South Carolina. Throughout their retirement, they enjoyed traveling the world together, becoming grandparents, sharing laughter with friends over meals, and so much more.

In 2019, Lillian returned to Long Island and settled in Greenport, becoming a member of the Peconic Landing community. Her family, friends, teaching, traveling, the arts, music, animals, learning, were all passions that made Lillian’s life so incredibly full. Known for her ability to effortlessly exude elegance and class, while remaining steadfast and selfless, she was an amazing woman who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Lillian is predeceased by her husband, George; and her brother, William. She is lovingly survived by her daughters Lisa (James) Donahue and Barbara Jean (Tom) Smith; and her sister Mary-Ellen (Jalyn) Johnson; her grandchildren Lauren, Thomas, Katelyn, Liam; and her great-grandchildren Asher, James, and August.

Lillian was interred with a private service at Calverton National Cemetery on Nov. 21, 2025. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

