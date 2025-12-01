Mary E. Gatz of Island Park, formerly of Riverhead, died Nov. 25, 2025. She was 77.

Born in Riverhead June 19, 1948, she was the daughter of Doris Gatz (Sneed) and Louis Gatz. She graduated Riverhead High School and worked for many years at Tanger Outlets and as an aid at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead.

Family said that Ms. Gatz enjoyed spending time with family and her dog, Whoopie.

She is predeceased by her sister Sophie Schmidt and brother Louis Gatz Jr. and is survived by her nephew George Schmidt and niece Kim Schmidt.

The services will be private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.