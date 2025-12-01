Thomas Joseph Hattorff, born on April 21, 1961, in Glen Cove, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 27, 2025, in Riverhead. He was known for his dedication and service as a supervisor for the Board of Elections, a role in which he contributed significantly to his community.

Tom was a devoted father, leaving behind his beloved children Meaganne (Brandon) Taraskas, Andrew Hattorff, and Eric (Alex) Mitchell-Hattorff. He took great pride in his family and enjoyed watching them grow and succeed. His legacy continues through his cherished granddaughter, Ashlynne, and his grandson, DJ, who brought immense joy to his life.

Additionally, Tom is survived by his brothers, Philip and Matthew, and his sister, Barbara, who will carry fond memories of their times together. Throughout his life, Thomas was known not only for his professional achievements but also for his warmth and kindness towards those around him.

Although he faced the loss of his sister Maureen prior, the bonds he created with those around him never wavered. He exemplified strength and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his loved ones.

The visitation for Thomas Joseph Hattorff will be held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, located at 406 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901, on Dec. 2, 2025, from 3 to 8 p.m. Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate his life and share their memories. A mass is to follow on Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, located on 546 St. John’s Place, Riverhead, NY 11901. An interment is to follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Paid post