Nor’easter to bring heavy rain, possible icy roads to Riverhead Tuesday

Lighting over Long Island Sound during a September storm. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Another nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain and possible icy conditions to Riverhead, but the East End will likely avoid the damage caused by the storm that blew through in October.

Showers are expected to begin during the morning commute between 6 and 8 a.m. Tuesday, possibly starting as a brief wintry mix with icy roads, according to News 12 Long Island.

There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain throughout the day, with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. Temperatures will reach 45 to 50 degrees on the East End, with northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph and late-day gusts up to 30 mph.

Areas farther north and west could see significant snowfall, with higher elevation areas receiving more than a foot, according to the National Weather Service.

At least six inches of snow is expected by Tuesday night across parts of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont, the agency said Monday.

The October nor’easter slammed the North Fork with strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. The two-day storm, which began Oct. 12, brought down trees and power lines, flooded roadways and damaged waterfront structures across the East End.

Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi said at the time the nor’easter highlighted chronic flooding issues in the village’s stormwater system.

“We are very fortunate that the storm created minimal issues in the village,” he said, praising road and electric crews who worked overnight on cleanup.

The October storm forced the cancellation of Cross Sound Ferry departures and brought waves up to 8 feet along Peconic Bay. Roadways in Orient, Cutchogue and Riverhead were littered with downed branches, and flooding reached up to two feet above ground level in vulnerable waterfront areas.

The rain is expected to taper off Tuesday evening, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to around 31 degrees overnight. Wednesday’s forecast is expected to be mostly sunny with highs near 42 degrees.