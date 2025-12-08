Liam Gleason, 41, was a SWR graduate and Wildcats defenseman on the boys lacrosse team. He went on to become the head mens lacrosse coach at Siena University (Siena University courtesy photo).

The Wading River community has raised more than $759,000 for the family of Siena University men’s lacrosse coach Liam Gleason after the tragic death of the Shoreham-Wading River High School graduate last week.

Mr. Gleason, 41, suffered a traumatic brain injury from a fall in his upstate home on Nov. 30 and died three days at later at Albany Medical Center, according to the active GoFundMe campaign that has nearly reached its $760,000 goal.

Family, coaches, players and friends lined the hospital’s walls to pay their last respects during a solemn “Honor Walk” before the Wading River native passed away and his organs were donated.

A community gathering and fundraiser, organized by the SWR Wildcat Athletic Club, is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Baiting Hollow Golf Club, with all proceeds going to Mr. Gleason’s wife, Jaclyn, and their three young children.

The news of the beloved coach’s death has rocked the Shoreham-Wading River school community as well, especially those involved in the district’s lacrosse program.

“Liam was an exceptional athlete, a champion, and more importantly, a remarkable person,” said Mike Taylor, SWR boys head lacrosse coach.

Mr. Gleason, a 2003 SWR graduate and stellar lacrosse defenseman, helped the Wildcats secure their first state championship in 2002.

While earning his bachelor’s degree in sociology at the University at Albany, he played lacrosse under coach Scott Marr from 2004 to 2007. In his last year, the team won the America East Conference championship and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals.

He went on to become the associate head coach at Albany under Mr. Marr, where he helped guide the Great Danes to six straight NCCA Tournaments and a national semifinal appearance, before taking over as Siena’s head coach in 2018.

He led Siena to the MAAC title in May, qualifying the Saints for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 seasons.

The team was scheduled to celebrate the achievement with a championship ring ceremony last Saturday, Dec. 6. Instead, a memorial mass at the Siena UHY Center was held that day to honor Mr. Gleason’s life.

In a social media tribute, his former SWR coach Tom Rotanz described Mr. Gleason as the “definition of a ‘players coach’ — never a screamer, never a critic.”

“Standing 6-foot-5 and over 240 pounds, he was a gentle giant, a man whose kindness filled every room he entered. You always walked away feeling better after spending time with him,” Mr. Rotanz wrote. “In my 38 years of coaching, only a handful of players ever made me think, ‘The world would be a better place if more people were like him.’ Liam was one of them.”

Mr. Taylor said in recent years, Mr. Gleason played a role in assisting several top Wildcat athletes, including Jack Erb, Sean Miller, William Miller, Ryan Wilson and George Greene, who plans to attend Siena University next fall.

Mr. Taylor said the SWR lacrosse alumnus continued to support the high school program, often helping players find opportunities at the next level. Mr. Gleason’s caring quality and desire to stay connected to the Shoreham-Wading River lacrosse community is what Mr. Taylor believes will “always be one of the defining pieces of his legacy.”

“Liam was proud of his roots, and he never forgot where he came from. What made him special was he didn’t just move forward in life, he reached back,” Mr. Taylor said. “He was one of our own, a coach who represented what it means to give back, and he will be remembered not just for the championships and accolades, but for the person he was, for how deeply he believed in others.”

To honor Liam Gleason’s love for lacrosse, interested donors are asked to consider making memorial contribution to the Siena Men’s Lacrosse Coaching Discretionary Fund, 515 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY 12211. To donate to the GoFundMe for Mr. Gleason’s family, visit gofundme.com/f/liam-gleasons-family.