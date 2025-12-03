Nancy Ann Console of Riverhead passed away at San Simeon by the Sound on Nov. 21, 2025. She was 84.

Born July 7, 1941, in St. Albans, N.Y., to George and Lillian (Mann) Wallace, she graduated from Seaford High School. She married Melchior Frank Console Oct. 9, 1983, in Jericho, New York. For 30 years, Ms. Console worked as a car salesperson at various locations near Smithtown.

Family said she enjoyed reading; crossword puzzles; cooking; traveling; shopping; fashion and fancy shoes; watching “Dancing with the Stars,” “Jeopardy” and, with special love, “Gone with the Wind”; and adoring her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her sister, Laraine Slator, Ms. Console is survived by her son, Craig Owens, and her daughter-in-law, Dana, of Greenport; her four grandchildren: Amanda, Joseph, Samuel and Jack; and her sister, Carol Wallace of Auburn, Ga.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future, followed by a private cremation.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is assisting the family.

