Hertha E. Shank of Riverhead died in Westhampton Beach Dec. 6, 2025. She was 97.

Born in Brooklyn Aug. 8, 1928, she was the daughter of Paul Meyer and Eltrida Baum. She graduated high school and worked as a customer service agent at Liberty Mutual.

She is survived by her son Robert W. Shank and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Friday, Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, N.Y. where interment will also take place.