Calverton resident Cosimo C. Mollo, formerly of Old Bethpage, died Dec. 11, 2025. He was 92.

Born in Uniondale Aug. 2, 1933, he was the son of James and Alva Mollo. He earned a diploma from Uniondale High School, a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University and a master’s degree from Adelphi University. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, and worked as an engineer with Sperry.

Family say he was a fan of the N.Y. Yankees and Giants and enjoyed playing cards and golf.

Mr. Mollo was predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn, and siblings Maryanne DeSantes and Robert Mollo, and is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Dean Mollo of Commack, Debra Kimmel of Plainview, Theresa Thomas of North Carolina and Donna Polit of Delancy, N.Y.; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 18, at 9:15 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Riverhead, with burial following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations are requested for Covenant House or St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Mont.