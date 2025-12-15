William Jarzombek of Riverhead died at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care Dec. 14, 2025. He was 89.

Born in Riverhead Feb. 5, 1936, he was the son of John and Ellen (Condjella) Jarzombek. He graduated from Riverhead High School and worked as a local nursery worker.

Predeceased by his parent and siblings Lawrence, George, Robert, Thomas and Rosemary Wysocki, he is survived by his siblings Ellen Sanders of Indiana, Cathy Jarzombek of Riverhead, John of Riverhead, Stanley of Calverton and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral will be private.

Memorial donations are requested for the American Kidney Foundation.