Mary A. (Maley) Waters, 100, of Atria Harborhill in East Greenwich, R.I. formerly of Southold, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, Dec. 9, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Martin J. Waters, with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2012. Born in Astoria, Queens, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Flood) Maley. Mary made her home in East Greenwich in 2018, bringing with her a warm spirit, an artist’s touch, and a deep devotion to her family.

Mary was gifted in many ways—an accomplished and thoughtful knitter, a talented home cook whose meals brought family together, and a creative soul who found joy in painting. She was a devoted caregiver to her loved ones over the years, including her mother, husband, brother and any family member in need. Her faith in God, quiet strength, gentle humor, and loving nature enriched the lives of all who knew her.

She leaves behind her cherished children: Mary Ann (late Robert) Moeller, Gerry (and beloved daughter-in-law Joanne) Waters, Commander Peter Waters, U.S. Navy (Ret.), and Paul S. Waters. Mary was the proud grandmother of Allison, Brian, Matthew, Kathleen, Kerrilyn, and Jacqueline, and the delighted great-grandmother of Tessa and Annikah. She was also the loving sister of the late Rev. George G. Maley, O.P.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will immediately follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal, where Mary will be laid to rest beside her late husband Martin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

