Ernest Wickham Case, lifelong Cutchogue resident, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 on his 93rd birthday.

Ernie was born in Riverhead, to Helen E. (née Boisseau) and Stanley G. Case. He was one of five children. Raised in Cutchogue, he attended Cutchogue and Southold schools. After high school, he attended Rennsalaer Polytechnic Institute where he attained his Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and was an active member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.

On Oct. 12, 1952, in Hampton Bays, he married the love of his life, the late Janet Lee (née Price) Case. Together they had three children and made their home in Cutchogue. In his professional career, Ernest worked as an electrical engineer for Long Island Lighting Company for 30-plus years. He was a member of the North Fork United Methodist Church, originally in Cutchogue and now in Southold and actively involved in several other community organizations. He was also the go-to “fix it guy” for many friends and family.

Predeceased by his wife Janet; son Alan Case; and siblings Margie Brem (Roy), Barbara Martin (George) and Stanley O. Case; he is survived by his children Carole Weber of Cutchogue and Cheryl Distenfeld (Robert) of Williamson, N.Y.; grandchildren Patrick Weber (Liz), Melissa Murphy (Richard), Christine Vahlstrom (Jeffrey), Katy Thomas (Joe) and Michael Distenfeld (Lauren); and great-grandchildren Noah Thomas and Sophie Murphy.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at The Vine at the North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, officiated by Pastor Ken Bohler. Ernie will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Cutchogue ceremony at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Vine at the North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, or a charity of one’s choice, would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

Paid post