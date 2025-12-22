Tracy C. Gioe of Aquebogue, formerly of Port Washington died Dec. 18, 2025. She was 65.

Born in Manhasset, N.Y. June 11, 1960, she was the daughter of Hubert A. and Elizabeth N. (Benedict) Conneally.

Family said she was an animal lover.

Predeceased by her brother Stephen B. Conneally, she is survived by siblings Russell T. and Christopher R. Conneally, Jane E. Flood and Marcia B. Conneally.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family make private arrangements.