Suzanne Ellwood of Riverhead died at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care Dec. 23, 2025. She was 57.

Born in Riverhead May 29, 1968, she was the daughter of Gene and Ida (Ripley) Hilliker. She graduated Riverhead High School with the class of 1986 and worked in purchasing for Riverhead Building Supply.

Family say she spent as much time with her children, family and her best friend as possible.

Predeceased by her parents, and son Ryan Ellwood, she is survived by her children Kyle and Kayla Ellwood, both of Riverhead; and siblings Tom Hilliker, Barbara Van Houten and Kim Constantini.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral will take place Friday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. at Jamesport Cemetery.